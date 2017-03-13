BRONCOS SOFTBALL

Lady Broncos win 3 out of 4 at Yerington 2 day tourney.
Recaps by Stacy Van Nest
Friday march 10th (Day 1)
Game #1
Bishop Union 12 Dayton 3
Chaynua Johnson Pitched 5 innings and had 11K’s, 4 BB’s, and 1 hit against.
Offense:
Peyton Tetrick 2 for 4
Shawnua Johnson 2 for 3
Hannah Waasdorp 2 for 3 with 1 RBI
Chay Johnson 3 for 3 with a 3 run homer over the fence and 5 RBIS for the day
Hannah Frankson 2 for 3
Gracie Soto was 1 for 1
Alondra Ojeda 1 for 2 with a double
Vic Begay 1 for 2
Friday Game #2
Bishop Union 3 Yerington 7
Chay Johnson pitched 6 innings and had 7 K’s 4 BB’s, and 6 hits
Offense:
Shawnua Johnson 2 for 3
Hannah Waasdorp 2 for 3
Chay Johnson 1 for 3 with a double
Hannah Frankson 1 for 3 with a double and 2 RBIS
Saturday March 11th
Game #1
Bishop 7 Truckee 0
Peyton Tetrick pitched 6 innings 2 K’s, 1 BB, and 2 hits
Offense:
Peyton Tetrick 2 for 4
Shawnua Johnson 1 for 4 with a triple and 2 RBIS
Hannah Waasdorp 1 for 3
Julie Cepeda 1 for 1
Drew Dondero 1 for 3
Saturday Game#2
Bishop Union 4 Yerington 0
Chay Johnson pitched 6 innings 0 hits, 11K’s 2 BB’s
Offense:
Peyton Tetrick 1 for 3
Shawnua Johnson 1 for 3 with 1 RBI
Hannah Waasdorp 2 for 2 with a home nd a double and 2 RBIS
Chay Johnson 1 for 2
Drew Dondero 1-1
Alondra Ojeda walked and scored 1 run
The Broncos are now 3-1 overall after a great opening weekend with a true team effort and minimal defensive errors. Offensively, The Broncos scored in every game. Next up They’ll face South High School from Bakersfield at home tomorrow at 3:15 City Park field #2.