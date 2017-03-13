BRONCOS SOFTBALL

Lady Broncos win 3 out of 4 at Yerington 2 day tourney.

Recaps by Stacy Van Nest

Friday march 10th (Day 1)

Game #1

Bishop Union 12 Dayton 3

Chaynua Johnson Pitched 5 innings and had 11K’s, 4 BB’s, and 1 hit against.

Offense:

Peyton Tetrick 2 for 4

Shawnua Johnson 2 for 3

Hannah Waasdorp 2 for 3 with 1 RBI

Chay Johnson 3 for 3 with a 3 run homer over the fence and 5 RBIS for the day

Hannah Frankson 2 for 3

Gracie Soto was 1 for 1

Alondra Ojeda 1 for 2 with a double

Vic Begay 1 for 2

Friday Game #2

Bishop Union 3 Yerington 7

Chay Johnson pitched 6 innings and had 7 K’s 4 BB’s, and 6 hits

Offense:

Shawnua Johnson 2 for 3

Hannah Waasdorp 2 for 3

Chay Johnson 1 for 3 with a double

Hannah Frankson 1 for 3 with a double and 2 RBIS

Saturday March 11th

Game #1

Bishop 7 Truckee 0

Peyton Tetrick pitched 6 innings 2 K’s, 1 BB, and 2 hits

Offense:

Peyton Tetrick 2 for 4

Shawnua Johnson 1 for 4 with a triple and 2 RBIS

Hannah Waasdorp 1 for 3

Julie Cepeda 1 for 1

Drew Dondero 1 for 3

Saturday Game#2

Bishop Union 4 Yerington 0

Chay Johnson pitched 6 innings 0 hits, 11K’s 2 BB’s

Offense:

Peyton Tetrick 1 for 3

Shawnua Johnson 1 for 3 with 1 RBI

Hannah Waasdorp 2 for 2 with a home nd a double and 2 RBIS

Chay Johnson 1 for 2

Drew Dondero 1-1

Alondra Ojeda walked and scored 1 run