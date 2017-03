Bishop Union 10 South 5 on March 14

Chay Johnson pitched 7 innings, 9K’s, 3 hits

Peyton Tetrick 4 for 4 with 4 runs scored

Shawnau Johnson 1 for 4

Hannah Waasdorp 1 for 3 with a triple and 2 RBI’s

Chay Johnson 2 for 3 with a triple and 1 RBI

Haley Hersley 2 for 4

Vic Begay 1 for 3 with a double and 2 RBI’s

Drew Dondero 1 for 3

Alondra Ojeda 2 for 3

Next up: Double header vs Burroughs High at 1pm and 3pm on March 25th