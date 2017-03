Varsity 13 to 3 win vs South on March 14

Johnston, Yates and Pascal combined for 4 hits 3 runs highlighted by Cade Pascal’s 8 pitch shut down final inning.

Malonie 3-3 with triple and RBI.

Kubiak 2-3 triple, 3 sb’s

Parra 2-4 triple 3 sb’s

DeAngelo 1-2 RBI, stolen base

Outfield of Molina, Wagner, Waasdorp had 3 put outs!

Pascal 1-1 RBI

Landevarde1-1 RBI

Yates 1-2 2 sb’s

Next up: Home against Mammoth March 17, 3pm