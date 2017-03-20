Local News, Local Scores, Sports

Bronco Varsity Baseball vs Mammoth

Bishop Bronco’s scored a home game victory over the Mammoth Huskies on Friday, March 17th with the final score of 7-6.

Bronco Pitcher Justin Yates

Mammoth tagged Yates with two runs in the top of the 1st inning putting the Bronco’s behind early on.

Brodie Maloney tries to make the tag on Mammoth’s Eriko Guzman.

After three innings the Bronco’s were down by a score of 4-3.

Druw Allen making the tag…

In the 4th inning due to some questionable base running decisions by the Huskies, the Bronco’s pulled off a triple play to get out of what could have been a big inning for Mammoth.

Lukas Di Angelo getting involved in the triple play.

Bronco bats came alive in the 5th inning and put the home team ahead for good.

Lorenzo Parra has his eyes (and bat) on the ball.
Brodie Maloney going 1 for 3 at the plate.

Bronco’s added a run in the 6th, going up 7-5 on the Huskies. Mammoth did add one in the top of the 7th but that was not enough. Bronco’s win 7-6 !!

Individual offensive stats

Lorenzo Parra – 2 for 3 scoring twice

Hunter Wassdorp was 1 for 3 with a RBI

Michael Kubiak – 1 for 2 scoring twice

Druw Allen – 1 for 4 with 2 RBI’s

Brodie Maloney – 1 for 3 with a couple RBI’s

Next up for the Bronco’s is Lone pine on March 21st.

Photos by Gary Young