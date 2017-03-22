Bishop Union High School to host open house next Thursday

Posted by Seth Conners

According to Kathleen Stout at Bishop High, Thursday, March 30th – Bronco Pride Night will take place in the Bishop Union High School mall, or “quad”, from 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm. At 5:30, you will meet in the Auditorium in the main building, then head out to the mall to meet coaches, teachers, and club advisors. Following the Bronco Pride event will be performances by the BUHS Spirit Squad and Native American guests, and the BUHS fashion show from 6:30 pm – 7:15 pm, then the night will end with Open House from 7:15 pm – 8:00 pm.

Bronco Pride Night is an event for incoming freshman to get to know the school and the classes and courses we have to offer. It is also a chance to sign up for any clubs or sports you may be interested in. Bronco Pride Night is not mandatory and is not limited to only incoming freshman, parent and siblings are welcome as well. This event is a resource for new high school students so they can see what being a Bronco is all about! It also offers a perfect opportunity for any student interested in BUHS to come and see what the school has to offer, ask questions, and meet many of the faculty and staff. And if you’re feeling hungry, the Bronco Boosters will also be serving food!

From 6:30 pm – 7:15 pm, the BUHS Spirit Squad will perform, and following we will have a fashion show hosted by the fashion class. Every year at Open House, fashion teacher, Annette Holland, puts on a fashion show for some of her students to show off what they have created throughout the school year. For the closing performance, we will have Native American guests performing some of their cultural and spiritual dances and music.

Open House is an event for parents to see how their students have progressed during the year, see what their students learning environment is like, and to meet the teachers and staff that have been helping their student reach their greatest potential. During the Open House, an art show held by the BUHS art class will take place in the newly refurbished tech center for parents and incoming students to see what our art students have been creating.