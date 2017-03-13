BISHOP BASEBALL

Broncos pickup 2 wins in Yerington.

Posted by Seth Conners

Recaps provided by Linda Frigerio

Varsity team March 10th (Yerington tourney day 1)

Game 1 versus Tonopah Bishop cruised to a 15-0 victory led by the pitching of Blake Johnston with no walks and 5 K’s.Game 2 versus mineral county : slow start for bishop as they fell behind 0-5, but came back in a phenomenal third inning 2 out rally started by a single by Blake Johnston followed up by a huge double by Mike Molina resulting in 3 RBI’s. A great 3rd and 4th inning of pitching by Cade Pascale with 3Ks and a timely 4th inning single and RBI by Brodie Maloney gave the bishop Broncos a 6-5 victory. Hitting:

Kubiak 2-5. , 2 singles 1 RBI

Wagoner 2-6, 2 doubles 1 RBI

Maloney 4-6, 4 singles 4 RBI

Omohundro 3-4, 1 single 2 doubles 2RBI

Molina 2-2, 2 doubles 2RBI

Varsity team March 11th (Day 2)

Game 1 versus Dayton resulted in a disappointing 15-0 loss. Dayton’s pitching dominated- holding the Broncos to only 3 hits the entire game. Kade Wagoner and Blake Johnston with a single each and Mikey Molina with a double. The highlight of the Dayton game, however, was a good pitching outing for sophomore Cade Pascale with 5 K’s.

Game 2 versus Yerington was also a loss. Bishop led 2-0 going in to the 5th inning, but Yerington’s bats got hot and they scored 5 in the 5th to get the 5-2 win. Impressive pitching performance by Justin Yates as he held yerington to 3 up 3 down in the first 2 innings.

Hitting:

Kubiak and Maloney both went 2-3, 2 singles each

Parra, 1-2

Yates 1-2, 1 RBI

Wagoner Sac fly for 1 RBI.