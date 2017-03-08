Betty Cameron, Bishop Ca.

Betty, age 76, succumbed Thursday March 2, 2017 from injuries caused by Monday afternoon’s car accident. She was surrounded by her loving family in Reno’s Renown Hospital when she took her final breath.

Betty loved living in the beautiful Eastern Sierra’s, and was an avid watercolor painter. She also loved the local theater productions and traveling. She visited her son in Thailand and just came back from an African Safari with her daughter.

Betty grew up in Estes Park Colorado and met Val when she was in 2nd grade. They were married 50 years before he succumbed to Cancer in 2008. Betty retired after 38 years of teaching and being a school administrator in Los Angeles, moving in 2000 to Bishop to share in the lives of daughter Xandra and her husband Patrick Maddock along with young grandsons Terren and Rusty.

Betty was an active member of Eastern Star, Athena, The Bishop Mural Society, The Imagination Lab, and Bishop Senior Center-wrapping Christmas gifts for many years. She also volunteered at the Eastern Sierra Wildlife Care helping and transporting birds to new homes. Betty loved the birds and talked endlessly about her days there. Betty is survived by her older siblings Bill Bennett and Jean Swearingen, children Xandra Maddock (and husband Patrick) and Chad Cameron, grandsons Terren and Rusty, “adopted” granddaughter Sylvia Ramirez, and puppy dog Rowdy.

There will be a “Tea Party” gathering in her honor at her house on Sunday March 12th, Noon – 4. Colorful attire, and attitude will be most welcomed.

Her family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the Eastern Sierra Wildlife Center.