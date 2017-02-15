NIHD HEALTHY LIFESTYLE TALK

Mummies and your heart health

Posted by Seth Conners

According to a press release from Barbara Laughon at NIHD, cardiologist Christopher Rowan, MD, will be the guest speaker at this week’s Healthy Lifestyle Talk, presented by Northern Inyo Healthcare District in partnership with Renown Health of Reno, Nevada.

The talk is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m. at NIHD’s Birch Street Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop. Dr. Rowan’s topic will be “4,000 years of Cardiovascular Disease: How the study of mummies has change the way we think about our health.”

During his vacation weeks, Dr. Rowan is part of the Horus research team that travels around the world studying heart disease in mummies. To date the team has examined mummies in South America, Egypt, Europe, Greenland and Alaska, and is planning additional research trips to Italy and Chile this year.

Dr. Rowan specializes in Clinical Cardiology and is board-certified in Echocardiography. As part of Renown Health’s Institute for Heart and Vascular Health, he sees patients in Bishop at Dr. Nickoline Hathaway’s office on the NIHD campus.

The NIHD Healthy Lifestyle Talks are free and open to the public.