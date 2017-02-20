NEW TOIYABE CLINIC LOCATION

Toiyabe moving to new Bishop clinic at 250 See Vee Lane

Posted by Seth Conners

Toiyabe Indian Health Project (TIHP) is pleased to announce completion of its new Bishop Clinic. Located at 250 See Vee Lane, the new clinic will house almost all of TIHP Bishop services under one roof. TIHP’s dialysis unit will stay in its current location at 44B Tu Su Lane, and will experience no disruptions in service.

Between February 13 and March 13, services will be moving to the new clinic. The following is the planned outline of when TIHP departments will be open for business at the new clinic: Dental on February 15; Family Services, Preventive Medicine, and Community Wellness on February 21; Optometry on February 27; Fiscal on March 1; Billing, including Purchased & Referred Care, on March 2; Administration and Public Health on March 6; and Medical, Pharmacy, and WIC on March 13.

“The new clinic will allow Toiyabe to expand our primary care services in a larger, beautiful, healing space,” said Nancy Fong, Family Nurse Practitioner and Medical Director at TIHP. “We are also looking to collaborate with regional specialists such as cardiology and nephrology to bring those services to a convenient location for our patients. We are excited to be bringing optometry to our clinic and hope to expand services to eventually include physical therapy and other specialty services.”

The new clinic will have 45% more examination rooms, allowing the necessary space for TIHP services to expand and grow. This will allow TIHP to be more efficient and effective in serving our patients and communities. Expansion of services will include optometry and cardiology. The larger facility will also offer a spacious waiting area, expanded dental and medical facilities, a larger and more accommodating pharmacy, and ample parking.

“The new clinic buildings allow us to expand services and better serve our patients and community,” said David Lent, TIHP CEO. “We will have a large meeting space for community gatherings, where we will be hosting our second annual Health Fair on Saturday, March 25. After all services are moved in, Phase 2 of the new facility will include a healing garden on the east side of the building, providing a place of soothing refuge for our patients, families, and staff. We would like to thank the United States Department of Agriculture for our long-term low interest loan; and the Bishop Paiute Tribe for the lease of the land we will now occupy.”

Staff members are working diligently to ensure that services are uninterrupted during the move. The public is asked to be patient and understanding of any unforeseen complications. The most up-to-date information can be found on Toiyabe’s website at www.toiyabe.us, or follow TIHP on Facebook for announcements and information. A grand opening celebration is being planned for later in the spring. For those with questions, please call the TIHP Administration department at 760-873-8464.