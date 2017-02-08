MAMMOTH STORMS

HEAVY SNOW/RAIN TO CONTINUE WITH AREAS OF FLOODING

Posted by Seth Conners

Mammoth Lakes, CA – The Town of Mammoth Lakes is notifying all residents and visitors that a Flood Watch and a High Wind Warning remains in effect through tonight tomorrow, February 9. A prolonged moderate to strong atmospheric river (AR) is bringing heavy snow/rain to the region. It is forecasted to decrease in intensity by mid-afternoon along with the strong winds, however rain/snow showers will continue with the next surge of moderate-heavy precipitation into early Friday morning.

Travel issues

Town crews are responding to areas of concern, particularly flooded roadways and drains. Rockslides are possible along mountain highways caused by torrential snow/rain. Widespread very strong winds continue along higher elevations leading to air/road disruptions, particularly along U.S. Highway 395. Mammoth Lakes could experience power issues, tree damage with excessive winds along the Sierra ridges of 150+ mph.

Be Prepared

The Town advises residents to stay indoors and only travel if absolutely necessary. Be aware of localized flooding and slow down for standing water. Help your neighbors and keep your flood protection measures in place. Persons living along small creeks and streams should monitor the latest weather information and be prepared to take action should flooding occur. Secure outdoor items due to periods of strong winds this week, especially for lee-side valleys and foothills.

