MAMMOTH MAYOR ON MOST RECENT STORM

Cleanup crews working overtime to keep roads clear.

By Seth Conners

A note from Mayor Richardson,

The Eastern Sierra is experiencing white-out conditions and our snow removal crews are working overtime to keep up with the extreme conditions. I would ask everyone who doesn’t absolutely need to be driving to please stay where you are and allow our snow removal crews (Town, private, CalTrans and MMSA) to do their jobs unhindered.



If you have to drive, make sure you have chains, drive slowly and heed to all posted no parking signs. Please note that chains may be required even on 4WD vehicles (R3 Chain restrictions).



Our Town employees are responding to a number of public and private concerns. We are requesting additional outside resources and have begun to pre-plan for the next series of storms.



To acknowledge all of the snow removal operators, police officers, fire department personnel and road crews for their exceptional efforts during these challenging times, give them a thumbs up sign when you see them driving by – it will make their day.



Thank you for looking out for each other, we as a community need to work together!

Sincerely,

Mayor, Shields Richardson