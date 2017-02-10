MAMMOTH LOCAL EMERGENCY

Property owners in Mammoth cans seek assistance with property damage costs.

Posted by Seth Conners

The Town is collating flood or snow damage from the weather related events that began on January 7, 2017 to residential property or business owners in the Town of Mammoth Lakes. If your property experienced physical damage or your business suffered substantial economic losses, please contact the Town directly at (760) 965-3632. Please be prepared to leave a short, concise message. Your call will be returned in a timely manner. Based on the level of property damage or economic loss, the Town may recommend you complete a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) survey document in order to assess the level of assistance.

With the ratification by Town Council on February 1, 2017 regarding the existence of a local emergency declared by the Town Manager by proclamation on January 30, 2017, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) may provide financial assistance to eligible property owners or businesses if all criteria are met. SBA provides two programs. The first is the Economic Injury Disaster Declaration and the second is a Physical Disaster Declaration. Criteria for both declarations must be met before financial assistance will be considered.

The completion of the worksheet or survey is not an application for assistance. The purpose of the survey documents are to gather damage information in order to assess the level of assistance.

For additional information about this program or to complete the Estimated Disaster Economic Injury Worksheet For Businesses or Damage Survey, please click here or contact Diana Jacobson, Permit Technician at (760) 965-3632 or via email: djacobson@townofmammothlakes.ca.gov.