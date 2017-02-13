MAMMOTH LAKES SHELTER

Shelter set up in Mammoth to assist locals effected by heavy winter.

Posted by Seth Conners

In response to the structural damage occurring to some residences in the Mammoth Lakes area, American Red Cross Los Angeles Region disaster workers have opened a shelter at the Mammoth High School (365 Sierra Park Road).



According to Stuart Brown in Mammoth Lakes the shelter supports the immediate needs of those affected, including a safe place to stay, food, water, and access to health services, emotional support and other recovery resources. Impacted residents are welcome to stop by during the day even if they choose to spend the night elsewhere.



For additional information about the shelter, please contact Kathryn Peterson, Social Services Director – Mono County Department of Social Services at (760) 924-1763 or via email at kpeterson@mono.ca.gov.