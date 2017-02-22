MAMMOTH LAKES AWARD

Mammoth Lakes Tourism is receiving some much deserved recognition.

Posted by Seth Conners

Mammoth Lakes, Calif. (February 20, 2017) —According to Lara Kayler at MLT, Mammoth Lakes Tourism (MLT) was recently awarded Best Destination Marketing Organization (in an area with under 25,000 population) by California Meetings +Events Magazine, during its annual Best of California competition.

California Meetings +Events Magazine is a quarterly publication targeting corporate groups. Each year, the magazine features the Best of Awards, where readers vote on 29 categories in the industry ranging from Best Golf Resort to Best Holiday Venue. Mammoth Lakes Tourism beat out Visit Laguna Beach and Monterey County Convention & Visitors Bureau for the honor.

“Mammoth Lakes Tourism is truly honored by this award that recognizes our efforts in event marketing over the years,” said MLT’s Executive Director John Urdi. “Mammoth Lakes has seen a tremendous pop in our event numbers over the past five summers and we are proud to be part of that success.”

MLT was recognized in the Best of 2016 feature article in the Winter 2017 issue of California Meetings + Events Magazine, which is published in print and online.