HIGH AWARD BESTOWED UPON LIONS CLUB LOCAL

One of the highest awards a local Lions Club can bestow upon one of its members is the Melvin Jones Fellowship, named after the founder of Lions International in Chicago in 1917. The award is actually an investment made by a local Lions Club through its headquarters in Chicago for international programs aimed at vision and hearing loss prevention and treatment, fighting global diabetes, hunger reduction for needy children, environmental improvement and solving pediatric cancer.

The Bishop Lions Club’s most recent Melvin Jones Scholarship Award is 2013-2014 Past President Bruce Kingsbury. Kingsbury was presented the award by current club president John Wooley. Kingsbury joins 40 other Bishop Lions who have received the award over the club’s almost 60 years of community presence and service. Special Diamond Progressive Melvin Jones Foundation awards have been given to Lions Janet Lowney in 2014 and the late Past District 4L-! Governor Ray Schaaf in 1991.

Kingbury joined the Bishop Lions Club in 1996 while still teaching at Palisade Glacier High School. Following his retirement in 2009, Bruce became more active in the clubs many fundraising activities, including working the food booth at the fairgrounds during Mule Days and the Tr-County Fair.

While working his way up the volunteer ranks within the club, did stints serving on the Board of Directors as 3rd Vice President, 1st VP and President. Kingsbury is a UCLA graduate in education, and is an Air Force veteran 1970-1975. He and his wife Maggie live in West Bishop and work and enjoy community activities and serving Lions International. Members of the public of the public with questions are invited to call President John Wooley at 760 872-3239 or Club Secretary Janey Lowney at 760 873-7060.