Inyo County and The City of Bishop now issuing building permits from the same place.

Posted by Seth Conners

According to Michelle Rhew at the City of Bishop, Earlier this year Inyo County and the City of Bishop consolidated the

building permit staff for each agency at one location at Bishop City Hall.

The consolidation was done to improve service and reduce cost.

Inyo County’s Building and Safety staff are now based in the Public Works

Office at Bishop City Hall, 377 West Line Street. The county staff now

perform building permitting and inspection for the city as well as the county.

Inyo County Building and Safety staff are available during regular City Hall

hours, 8 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday, excluding city holidays.

They can assist with building permitting throughout Inyo County including

the City of Bishop.

Although the county staff has moved to city offices, they can still be

reached at the usual county phone number 760-873-7857. For projects in

the city they can be reached at the city phone number, 760-873-8458. Their

mailing address is the same as City Hall, 377 West Line Street, Bishop,

California 93514.

Inyo County and City of Bishop have appreciated the public’s patience

during the move to City Hall and appreciate patience as details of the

consolidation are worked through in coming months. Comments and

suggestions on building permitting and the consolidation are always

welcome by both agencies.