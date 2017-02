Broncos advance to CIF quarterfinals!

By Seth Conners

The Bishop Broncos varsity basketball team advanced to the CIF quarterfinals with a win over Delano’s Kennedy High on Wednesday night. Final score…Bishop 60 … Kennedy 58. They’ll now host Kingsburg on Friday, February 24th. Tipoff for the game is at 7pm at Bishop’s Gus Klekas Gymnasium. The Broncos are now 20-4 on the year.