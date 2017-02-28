BISHOP DEATH INVESTIGATION

Tragic news announced by Bishop Police department.

Posted by Seth Conners

According to a press release from Bishop PD, On Sunday, February 26, 2017 at approximately 0807 hours, the Bishop Police Department received a 911 call from a business located on the 1100 block of N. Main Street, reporting a female inside a vehicle, who appeared to be in distress.

Units from the Bishop Police Department, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Department and Symon’s Ambulance Services arrived a short time later and life saving measures were initiated. The female, a 38 year old and new to the Bishop area, was transported to Northern Inyo Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

There was no evidence of foul play but rather a suicide.

The Bishop Police Department investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact us at (760) 873-5866.