WINTER SAFETY TIPS

In light of the snow and rain accumulation that has occurred within the Town of Mammoth Lakes during the last week, the Mammoth Lakes Fire Department wishes to remind residents of several life saving items. These include the accumulation of large amounts of snow/ice sitting on roofs, the blocking of vents by snow accumulations, maintaining clear emergency egress doors and windows, the maintenance needed to safely use propane in snow country, and request for residents in own to keep hydrants available for use.

With the large accumulations of snow, especially very wet snow, the roofs in the local community are supporting a tremendous load. Occupants need to determine if the weight of the snow that is resting on their roofs should be dealt with. Also, when temperatures increase, roofs are going to experience sliding or icicle buildup. Tremendous amounts of weight can come cascading off of a roof without any warning. The public is advised to avoid areas of roof deposition and falling icicles when walking and carefully chose your parking spots.

Also, with the increasing snowbanks around town, be very careful with where children play, as the snow slides off the steep banks and snow removal equipment will be working the streets and may not see children playing in the banks. Also, intersections are becoming difficult to see approaching vehicles and pedestrians, please proceed with caution at each intersection.

The Fire Department wishes to remind everyone the Fire Code requires all bedrooms to have two means of exiting. If you own a complex or live in a rental/commercial unit, the owner is responsible to keep these exits open. The Fire Department will also be looking for infractions of this code violation. For those homeowners that use propane, keep the top of the tank dug out to allow quick access to the shutoff valve, make sure that vents are clear and able to function properly, and if you should smell propane, immediately evacuate the structure and call 911.

Lastly, there are fire hydrants located throughout town that are used by the fire department in the event of a fire. The fire department is requesting interested individuals to routinely shovel out the hydrant nearest to their homes to help out. If you would like any additional information on these topics, please feel free to call the Fire Station at any time at 934-2300.