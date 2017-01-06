US FOREST NEEDS LOCAL HELP

Local vendors and residents sought for call-when-needed for fire jobs.

By Seth Conners

According to Deb Schweizer at Inyo National Forest, the Inyo National Forest is conducting outreach to Eastern Sierra vendors, residents, and businesses who are interested in being available for incident response. Those who are interested will sign up and compete for emergency incident agreements that are open for solicitation in 2017.

Currently, when wildfires or other incidents occur in the Eastern Sierra, vendors who provide support resources are often located up to 5 hours away. “having local vendors would not only benefit the Inyo National Forest and the timely support of its fire personnel on the line,” said Forest Supervisor Ed Armenta, “but it also has great potential to provide local residents with more business opportunities.”

During fire response, support personnel and equipment play an integral role in a successful outcome. A locally signed call-when-needed, 4WD pickup with driver to deliver supplies to incident crews can make a big difference in how efficiently an incident can be managed.

“We have engines, crews and aircraft,” said Interagency Fire Management Officer Taro Pusina. “What we need are the support resources open for solicitation now that can be provided by local vendors on a call-when-needed basis. This includes vehicles with drivers (passenger vehicles and trucks), fuel tenders, heavy equipment (dozers, excavators, tractor plows and transports), mechanics with service trucks, fallers, and vendors that can supply and set up large tents and canopies.”

Solicitations for these services are only open to vendors for competition every 3 years. Forest’s ability to use vendors who have not signed up for an agreement is limited. Duration of assignment varies. Vendors have the option of accepting or declining assignments based on their availability. Anyone interested in learning more about the opportunities available, is encouraged to contact Andrew Kong at 760 873 2565.