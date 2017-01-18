2016-2017 INYO COUNTY SPELLING BEE SET FOR JANUARY 26TH

By Seth Conners

Students from five of our local elementary and middle schools will compete in the 41st Annual Inyo County Spelling Bee on Thursday, January 26, 2017. The competition will be at Jill Kinmont Boothe School. Our local Altrusa chapter sponsors this event. The events will begin with a written Preliminary Elementary/Middle School Competition at 5:30 pm. The public events for Elementary/Middle School Championship Competition begin at 6:00 pm. Altrusa representatives will hand out awards for the first, second and third place winners from the competition.

The top two 4-6 grade elementary and top two 7-9 grade middle school spellers qualify to participate in the Elementary and Junior High State Spelling Championship competitions in the spring.

The public is invited to attend the county Spelling Bee Competitions beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Jill Kinmont Boothe School in the Great Room. For more information, please contact Tiffany Randall at (760) 873-3262 ext. 2111.