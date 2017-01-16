PHONE OUTAGE AT NIHD

Regular phone service will be unavailable Tuesday night at NIHD.

By Seth Conners

According to a press release from Barbara Laughon, Northern Inyo Healthcare District wants to make the public aware that in the night of Tuesday, Jan. 17 and the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 18, the hospital’s phone system will be upgraded.

As a result, no incoming telephone calls or faxes will be received between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday. Those seeking emergency health care may call 911 or come to NIH’s 24-hour Emergency Department.

This eight-hour outage is part of a planned upgrade to Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s telephone system. Those attempting to call NIH or its support services at that time will receive an “all circuits are busy” message.

NIHD will activate its Emergency Command Center during the outage to help coordinate necessary communications between patient care areas and hospital’s services including Cardiopulmonary, Laboratory, Diagnostic Imaging, Dietary, Environmental Services and Security.

NIHD’s Acting Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Aspel said the hospital took all precautions to assure continued life safety measures for those seeking care at NIH during the outage timeframe. “We do not anticipate any serious issues to arise from this outage, but if they do, we are prepared to act on them,” Aspel said. “We appreciate the support of our healthcare partners and, of course, our communities during this time.”

Robin Cassidy, NIHD’s Information Technology Director, noted that this upgrade is an important part of the District’s plan to keep current with technology so that the NIHD team can meet the expectations of our community members.