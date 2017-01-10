MONO COUNTY BLIZZARD

NASTY WEATHER CONTINUES TO BE THE TOP STORY IN MONO COUNTY.

By Seth Conners

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning in Mono County. The warning has been issued due to heavy snow and strong winds that are expected to continue through Wednesday.

100 mile an hour winds are expected over the Sierra Ridge. Snow will continue to fall indefinitely, with snow accumulation expected to be 1 to 3 feet along Highway 395. Snow totals are expected to be in excess of 6 feet in some parts, West of Highway 395, above 7,500 feet.

This is a dangerous blizzard with conditions near zero visibility, and heavy snow on all Sierra roads. Many of the areas local highways are being closed when visibility and high winds become a problem.

Local agencies are advising that you do not attempt to travel until the snow and wind have subsided, as first responders may not be able to rescue you in the event of an emergency. Even a short walk could be a disaster if you become disoriented.