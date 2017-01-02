Caltrans announces the completion of project near Mono Lake.

By Seth Conners

According to Florene Trainor at Caltrans, the Lee Vining Rockfall Safety Project which began two years ago was completed last week at a cost of $5.8 million dollars.

The project will improve safety for the traveling public by minimizing rocks falling from steep adjacent slopes onto US Highway 395 in Mono County, North of Lee Vining near Mono Lake. The project also includes a plant establishment program on the six slopes involved to reduce erosion, establish healthy soil, and promote successful revegetation.

Stage 1 construction was completed in 2015. Stage 2 construction encompassed the slopes with the installation of anchored wire mesh.

Also completed within the same area is the $2.2 million dollar emergency construction project that was put in place July 12, 2016 due to the Marina Fire that which started on June 24th and burned 654 acres. The emergency project repaired guardrail and installed a temporary rockfall fence.

The contractor for both projects was Papich Construction Co. Inc. from Pismo Beach California.