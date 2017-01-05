Flood prevention tips from the Inyo Sheriffs Office.

Residents and business owners in Inyo County are encouraged to be proactive with respect to flood prevention. Here are some helpful tips to prevent flooding:

Remove obstructions from waterways.

Clear ditches of all plants, rocks, and debris.

Clear overhanging vegetation from your waterways to ensure maximum flow.

Open pond outflow channels, and remove decorative rocks.

Clean all water screens, gutters, and drains…. And keep them clean.

Consider draining ponds or lowering levels.

Sand and sandbags locations:

Bishop Fire Station 1 (downtown Bishop) has sandbags available. Sand is available at the following Bishop locations:

Bishop City Park near the Senior Center,

Bishop Fire Station 3, See Vee Lane and Hwy 395,

Bishop Fire Station 2, West Line Street just north of Manor Market.

Also in the Owens Valley:

Big Pine Fire Station has bags and sand available,

Independence Fire Station has sandbags available; sand is located on Clay Street near the Sheriff’s Office,

Lone Pine Fire Station has sandbags available; sand is available at the Sand Trap on Whitney Portal Road, and

Olancha Fire Station also has bags and sand available.

Please note, bag and sand distribution are determined by weather. Additional sandbags can be purchased from local merchants (i.e. hardware stores).

To report flooding please contact the Sheriff’s Department at 760-878-0383. Be prepared to tell the Sheriff’s Dispatcher the exact location of the flooding and if the water threatens structures, animals, land or roadways. If water threatens human life dial 911! And always remember – if you see water crossing a roadway Turn Around, Don’t Drown!