DECEASED INMATE NAMED

District Attorney releases identity of Inyo County Jail inmate who passed away on Christmas Eve.

By Seth Conners

According to Inyo County District Attorney Tom Hardy, the inmate who passed away at the Inyo County Jail on December 24th, was 46 year old Theresa Hooper of Bishop. Ms. Hooper had been serving a sentence for misdemeanor offenses at the time of her death.

An autopsy was conducted on December 30th, by a medical examiner from the office of the Orange County Coroner in Santa Ana, California. The cause of death has not been established, pending the completion of toxicological tests. Results from these tests may not be received for several weeks. The medical examiner verbally reported to the District Attorney Investigator that there were no signs of physical trauma.

While the investigation remains ongoing, it still appears that no foul play was involved in MS. Hoopers tragic death.

Further updates will be provided when additional information is available.