DANGEROUS WINDS

Big rigs blown over on highway 395.

By Seth Conners

High winds in the Owens Valley wreaked havoc Monday night for traffic on the 395. Some time early Monday evening CHP reported, not one but, TWO big rigs blown over between Lone Pine and Olancha. The accidents were caused by winds that were reported to have been up to 75 miles per hour.

Drivers were caution by CHP to be extremely careful on the roads as high winds continued to be a problem in the early week. The winds were more dangerous today (Tuesday Jan, 3rd) north of Bishop. A high wind prohibition for large vehicles was issued, starting just North of Bishop and spanned all the way to the Nevada State Line near Lake Topaz.