COUNTY GRANTS AVAILABLE

Deadline to apply is January 20th.

By Seth Conners

According to Jon Klusmire at Inyo County, the Inyo County Community Sponsorship Program is accepting grant application for the 2017 yearly competitive grant for events and projects sponsored by local non-profit groups that will be taking place in 2017. Just under $21,000 dollars is available in this years grant cycle. The deadline for submitting applications, either on paper or digitally, is Friday January 20th.

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors revised the CPSP program for 2017 to create three separate types of grants: Fishing Promotion, which funds four local fishing derbies and other events during the fishing season opener; Line Item Grants which fund well-established, ongoing promotional efforts or events; and Competitive Grants. The Competitive Grants can be used to fund a variety of projects, programs or events. In general, the CPSP program is focused on helping local organizations promote activities and programs that brings visitors to the area, and also supports events and programs that enhance the cultural and recreational quality of life of the county’s residents.

The program guidelines and grant application forms can be reviewed, or downloaded by going on line at the Inyo County website. Grant applications will be reviewed for completeness and eligibility. Those deemed complete and eligible will be forwarded to a review panel for evaluation, ranking and suggested funding levels. The Board of Supervisors is expected to consider the review panels funding recommendations and make a final decision on the specific grant awards at the beginning of February. For more information call 760 878 0258.