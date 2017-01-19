CODE RED REMINDER

SIGNING UP FOR CODE RED CAN BE A LIFE SAVER IN THE FACE OF AN ONCOMING EMERGENCY.

By Seth Conners

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind residents and business owners of Inyo County to please sign up for CodeRED. This is especially important if you have changed your phone number or address in the past year, or if you use a cellular phone as your primary number.

CodeRED is a high-speed notification solution that quickly delivers emergency messages to targeted areas or the entire county. Because the notifications are geographically based, a street address is required to ensure emergency notification calls are received by the proper individuals in a given situation.

Signing up for CodeRED is simple. Either click on the CodeRED link on the Sheriff’s webpage, www.inyosheriff.org , or you can stop by any of their substations and pick up an enrollment form (between the hours of 8:00am and 5:00pm).