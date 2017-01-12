BISHOP LANDFILL

Untarped loads will now cost a little more at local landfills.

By Seth Conners

At a January 3rd Inyo County Board of Supervisors meeting, county leaders approved a new rate structure for landfills with scales. This included a new $10 charge for any load presented at the landfill that was not properly covered.

Starting March 1st, 2017 all vehicles with trash and/or recycleables must secure their loads in a manner that will not allow trash to blow out of vehicles or trailers.

Untarped/unsecured loads means waste that is being transported on any vehicle and is not completely covered or is not secured in a manner to prevent it from falling or blowing away from the transporting vehicle. An example of loads that are secure but do not need to be tarped would be: tightly bagged garbage, garbage cans with tight fitting lids, or bulky items such as couches, mattresses, appliances and tires if they are secured in the vehicle or trailer.

It should also be noted that it’s free to recycle at Inyo County landfills. This includes glass bottles, cardboard, electronics, metal and appliances, and plastics that have contained motor oil.