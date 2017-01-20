BISHOP CREEK TRANSIT

ESTA SEEKS PUBLIC INPUT ON POSSIBLE BISHOP CREEK ROUTE

By Seth Conners

EASTERN SIERRA TRANSIT

BISHOP CREEK SHUTTLE STAKEHOLDER MEETING

Friday, January 27, 2017 – 10:00am

City of Bishop Executive Conference Room

377 West Line Street, Bishop, CA

The Bishop Creek area represents one of the key recreation destinations for residents and visitors in Inyo County. Given the area’s popularity, Eastern Sierra Transit’s Short Range Transit Plan analyzed and recommended the possibility of providing summer seasonal service along Bishop Creek.

Eastern Sierra Transit Authority is seeking stakeholder input on the possibility of a shuttle service between Bishop and the Bishop Creek area. A stakeholder meeting will be held on Friday, January 27, 2017, 10:00am at the City of Bishop Executive Conference Room (377 West Line Street, Bishop, CA). Anyone with interest in the expansion of public transit is the Bishop Creek area is invited to attend. Comment will also be accepted by email: jbatchelder@estransit.com or by calling 760-872-1901 ext. 11.