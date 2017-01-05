1967-2017

Alex Vasquez Jr. was born on April 27th, 1967. He passed away on January 2nd, 2017. A traditional Cry Dance will be held on January 7th. The cry dance will take place at 8 p.m. at Alex’s home, 564 North Winuba Lane in Bishop. A non-burial service will be held on Sunday January 8th. The Service will take place at 11 a.m. at the Barlow Lane Gym at 390 North Barlow Lane in Bishop. A pot luck luncheon will follow shortly after the service. In lieu of flowers or donations to the family, the request you make a donation to either The Veterans Helping Veterans or The Eastern Sierra Cancer Alliance. For further information please call 760-920-1177 or 209-992-9485.