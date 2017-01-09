CITY LETTER TO LADWP PENDING APPROVAL

By Seth Conners

City Leaders will meet tonight in Bishop. At the meeting, the City Council is expected to approve sending a letter to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Commissioners, outlining some needs and concerns regarding lease agreements in the Owens Valley, and specifically, the town of Bishop. For the last twelve months, the City of Bishop has acted as an informal Liaison between DWP and local lease holders, concerning the lack of lease transfer-ability and a desire from locals to purchase properties owned but not being used by DWP and Los Angeles. It’s felt by many in the community that longstanding agreement practices between LADWP and locals in Bishop have worked well in the past, but are now being tossed aside because they’re considered to be at odds with competitive bidding requirements in the Los Angeles City Charter. The letter addresses and outlines several key issues deemed crucial by locals to help develop more comprehensive land use policies that support the people of the Owens Valley and the economy of Inyo County moving forward. To view a draft of the letter, click on the link below.

Item_12C