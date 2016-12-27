WHAT’S UP WITH DOWNTOWN? MAMMOTH LAKES REVITALIZATION

The town of Mammoth Lakes is looking for help on how to improve the downtown area. According to a news release from Mammoth Lakes, you can help revitalize the downtown area by sharing what you like, don’t like, and would like to see changed in downtown. Visit http://connectmammothlakes.com and you can participate in a community-driven process to refine, update and reflect a shared community vision of what a revitalized Downtown Mammoth Lakes represents. The deadline to submit comments online is January 7th, 2017.

Public can expect to review a summary of information learned through the public meetings as well as the online information and survey tool. The comments received will help determine the strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities in Mammoth Lakes’ Downtown. The final piece of this program will include an Action Summit to discuss Mammoth Lakes’ Downtown. The final piece of the program will include an implementation plan that will include identification of a variety of funding tools that can help finance projects identified through the process. This will include public/private partnerships, grant opportunities, as well as Tax Increment Financing tools. A draft process agreement will be created to help launch a catalyst project/program.

For more information about the development of the Downtown Action Plan, please contact Sandra Moberly, Community & Economic Development Manager at (760) 965-3633.