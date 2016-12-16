U.S. EPA SET TO HELP BISHOP

According to a press release from the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced yesterday that 25 communities across the nation will receive technical assistance to pursue development strategies that advance clean air, clean water, economic development and other local goals. In California, the City of Bishop will receive assistance for identifying strategies and tools to attract redevelopment to the town’s center.

EPA will assist the city in identifying specific opportunities to update its municipal code to allow for increased residential densities and mixed use development to revitalize Bishop’s downtown. The EPA will also help explore incentives for property owners to invest in improvements, encouraging redevelopment of vacant and underutilized parcels, promoting infill, and optimize parking requirements. To support the implementation of these strategies, the City of Bishop will receive the Agency’s technical assistance, engage with the community members, meet housing needs for different ages and incomes, and fund efficient public infrastructure and operations.

Since 2011, the Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities program has provided assistance to 130 communities in 41 states. As a result of this assistance, community groups, local governments, and tribal governments across the nation have increased their capacity to successfully implement smart growth and sustainable approaches that protect the environment, improve public health, create jobs, expand economic opportunity, prepare for the effects of climate change, and improve overall quality of life.