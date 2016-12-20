SWEARING IN FOR NEWLY ELECTED OFFICIALS

Dates have been announced for the swearing in of several newly elected officials in Inyo County. According to Clerk-Recorder, Registrar of voters Kammi Foote, there will be a ceremony on January 3rd to swear in recently elected 2nd District Supervisor Jeff Griffiths, 4th District Supervisor Mark Tillemans, and 5th District Supervisor Matt Kingsley. The ceremony will take place at 12 noon at Independence’s Historic Courthouse Courtroom, at the top floor. For more information call 760-878-0222.