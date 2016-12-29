STAFF EXPANSION FOR NIHD CLINICS

Board of directors gives ok to expand local offices.

By Seth Conners

According to Barbara Laughon at NIHD, Northern Inyo Healthcare Districts board of directors unanimously approved additional support staff for the Rural Health an Pediatrics Clinics during its November 16th board meeting. This expansion will improve efficiency at the clinics and allows NIHD to keep pace with recent growth at the clinics.

Dr. Kevin Flanigan, the districts CEO, said the move is an additional investment to improving patient access to health care.

Within the next six months, NIHD will hire up to four medical assistants, two registered nurses, plus a front office coordinator for the rural health clinic and an office/clinical coordinator for the Northern Inyo Associates Pediatrics Clinic.

Presently the two clinics, with a total of 13 providers, have between 20 to 24 support staff members at any given time, placing the clinics at roughly 60 percent of needed staffing.

Dr. Flanigan said not every position will be filled immediately, but the medical assistants roles are a priority.

The unbudgeted annual cost for the new is estimated to be between $390,000 and $550,00, depending on experience of the new hires. The move coincides with NIHD’s strategic plan, which calls for a focus on improving both patient and employee experience.