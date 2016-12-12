REMINDER FROM MONO COUNTY ANIMAL CONTROL

The Mono County Animal Control Department would like to remind the community that all animals not wearing a current dog license will be impounded at the applicable animal shelter. Animals running loose in a “Leash Law” area will also be impounded regardless as to whether they are wearing a current license or not.

Cats are not applicable for licensing but may be impounded if they are trapped due to nuisance issues. To see if your missing dog or cat is at the local shelter, please call (760) 932-5582 ASAP.

If your companion pet is missing and is not at the animal shelter, they will fill out a missing pet report, which goes on file until the animal is found. Please call the shelter as soon as your pet comes home.

If you have found an animal please call any of the shelters so Animal Control can file a report, they will pick up the animal if requested.

For missing/found animals it is also suggested that you contact your local newspaper or radio station – KIBS/KBOV Radio’s Kennel Corner can help you with that.

You may wish to contact shelters outside Mono County to inquire about missing or found animals.