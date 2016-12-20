NIHD Board of Directors Seats New Members

November election winners Phil Hartz, Mary Mae Kilpatrick and Dr. John Ungersma took their seats as members of the Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s Board of Directors during last Wednesday evening’s regular monthly NIHD Board meeting.

According to Barbara Laughon at NIHD, this past Wednesday marked the first board meeting since they took the oath of office. Each will serve a four-year term, ending in November 2020. They join MC Hubbard and Pete Watercott to complete the five-member governing board.

At the start of the meeting Dr. Flanigan, CEO of the District, congratulated each of the three newly elected members noting how pleased he is that the District had its first competitive election in a number of years.

Phil Hartz won election as the Zone 2 director in November. Hartz is a retired social worker, counselor, and educator whose previous public service includes a term on the Inyo County Grand Jury.

Mary Mae Kilpatrick, a retired Bishop Area educator and school administrator, stood for election as the Zone 4 representative after completing an 11-month appointment to the board. She was unopposed in the election.

Dr. Ungersma, a retired Naval officer and orthopedic surgeon, won re-election as the Zone 1 director. He was named state Healthcare District Trustee of the Year by the Association of California Healthcare Districts (ACHD) in 2015.