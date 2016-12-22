Mono County Sheriff Search and Rescue Annual Awards Dinner

Mono County Sheriff Search and Rescue recently held their Annual Awards Dinner. Four members were honored for their individual excellence and public service. Barbara Barnum was awarded the 2016 Pete Schoerner Rescue Member of the Year Award. Barnum is a member of the Board of Directors, Operations Leader, Team Secretary, and active volunteer member of Mono County Sheriff Search and Rescue. Viren Perumal was awarded the 2016 Rick Mosher Candidate Member of the Year Award. Perumal joined Mono County Sheriff Search and Rescue in April of 2016 and brings expertise in medical and technical wilderness skills. Dan Corning was awarded for ten years of volunteer service with Mono County Sheriff Search and Rescue. Don Deck was recognized for putting together the history of Mono County Sheriff Search and Rescue through his role as Webmaster, record keeper, and historian. Barnum, Perumal, and Corning each received a wood plaque and Deck was given a copy of the recently published history book.