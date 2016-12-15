HSMS NOVEMBER STUDENTS OF THE MONTH
According to Brenda Kiddoo, Home Street Middle School is proud to announce their November Students of the Month. Selections are based on academic success or improvement, community service, effort, positive attitude, or excellent citizenship. The following students will be presented with a certificate to be displayed on the Wall of Fame.
Students of the Month
- Juliana Garcia
- Jordan Pritchard
- Shania Womack
- Zoey Dailey
- Izayah Fimbres
- Annabelle Hollon
- Jenna Kiddoo
- Jacee Carpenter
- Cian Smith
- Fatima Becerra
- Andy Jimenez
- Cinthia Laguna
- Beatriz Garibay-Solorio
- Gisell Mora
- Nelson Chavez
Congratulations Home Street Middle Schools Students of the Month!