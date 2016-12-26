Eastern Sierra Transit modifies its schedule for the New Years weekend.

New Years day service will be closed except in Mammoth Lakes.

12/26/16

By Seth Conners

According to Jill Batchelder at ESTA, Eastern Sierra Transit will be offering “Night Rider” service in Bishop on New Years weekend, Friday and Saturday nights. Night Rider service will be in operation until 2 am for a fare of $4.20 within the Bishop area. Call 760 872 1901 extension 22 to schedule a ride.

On Sunday all services will be closed except for those within the town of mammoth lakes. And on Monday January 2nd Eastern sierra transit will be operating on a reduced schedule with the following routes in operation:

395 route North to Reno and South to Lancaster

Lone Pine to Bishop 6:15 am and 5:00 pm

Bishop to Lone Pine 1:15 pm and 6:30 pm

Bishop to Mammoth 6:50 am and 6:10 pm

Mammoth to Bishop 7:50 am and 7:00 pm

And Bishop Dial a Ride will offer limited service 8 am and 5:30 pm with priority given to Seniors and Disabled Persons. All services in the town of Mammoth lakes will be in operation on Monday January 2nd.

