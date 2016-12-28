EARLY BIRD ESMF TICKET SALES DRAWING TO A CLOSE

According to a press release from Barbara Laughon, there’s still time to get tickets for the 2017 Eastern Sierra Music Festival at 2016 prices. Through the end of this month, ESMF organizers will honor the pre-sale prices announced at its Harvest Hoedown fundraiser last month. After January 1st ticket prices will increase. To see specific prices visit wwmusic fest.org.

The two day Eastern Sierra Music Festival veers slightly from the all country lineup of 2016. This year, chart topping rock band, Blues Traveler will headline the evening of Friday, July 21st, while veteran country artists Lonestar will headline Saturday, July 22nd.

Up and coming country vocalist Steve Moakler will open for Blues Traveler, with country duo Smithfield opening for Lonestar. Local and regional bands will round out the two day event.

Sponsors and private donors for ESMF are also being Sought. Please contact MC Hubbard at mc@wwmusicfest.org.

2017 marks the second year for the fledgling music festival. ESMF benefits the National Wounded Warrior Center, set to be constructed in Mammoth Lakes, in addition to offering two days of non-stop music, vendors, on site RV camping and great camaraderie in the eastern sierra.