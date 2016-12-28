Local residents awakened by earthquakes Wednesday morning.

By Seth Conners

Centered near Hawthorne Nevada at 12:18 am Wednesday morning, according to a U.S. Geological Survey report, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck that was felt as far away as Bodie California. Another 5.7 earthquake struck, just minutes later, at 12:22 am. Many aftershocks took place after that including a 5.5 magnitude shaker at 1:13 am. According to USGS the quake hit at a depth of 12 kilometers. This latest trembler is one of several that have been felt in the Owens Valley over the last year. The most notable was a magnitude 4.8 that hit big pine on February 16th.