DEATH AT INYO COUNTY JAIL

Inmate found dead in her cell on Christmas Eve.

By Seth Conners

According to a press release from Inyo County Sheriffs Office, on Saturday December 24th, at approximately 5 am, Inyo County Jail staff was conducting wakeup at the facility. While doing so the jail staff attempted to wake up a 46 year old female who was in a cell by herself. Jail staff found the 46 year old female unresponsive and it was determined that she was deceased. No foul play is suspected.

The identity of the deceased female has not been released due to notification of next of kin. Investigators from the Sheriffs Department and the District Attorneys office responded to the death. As a protocol, the Inyo County District Attorney’s Office is handling the in-custody death investigation. According to Tom Hardy at the D A’s office, the Inyo County District Attorney’s Office confirms that the Sheriff’s Department has, per standard protocol, requested the office to assume investigation of the December 24th death of the Inyo County Jail inmate. Again the initial inquiry does not indicate any foul play. The investigation is in its initial stages, and more information will be released when it is appropriate.