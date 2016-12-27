CRASH ON BEAR CREEK DRIVE

Car crashes into a house near Barlow Lane.

12/27/16

By Seth Conners

There was quite a commotion near Barlow lane in North Bishop on Tuesday morning. According to the office of the CHP in Bishop, at approximately 2:30 am early Tuesday morning a GMC Yukon model crashed through a fence at 1405 Bear Creek Drive and continued through the yard where it ultimately crashed into the house. The GMC was driven by a 57 year old bishop woman who’s name remains undisclosed. The big fire alarm in Bishop sounded and CHP and Inyo County Sheriffs Deputies responded to the incident. The resident was home but no injuries were reported in the house. However, the cars driver was transported to Northern Inyo Hospital with minor injuries, and to undergo further evaluation. No criminal charges have been filed as a result of the incident.