Charlotte Walecke was born October

28th 1918 in northern Ontario Canada in the area of Monteith Iroquois Falls to Parents Dominic & Alice McAndrew who’s occupation was running the Family Farm which consisted of mostly sheep and other domestics wool was shipped out by train and spare time was knitting plus other the other working of farm life.

Her pre deceased immediate family were her SisterEthal Renwick, brother Robert McAndrew, Sister Easter Johnson, Brother’s Patrick McAndrew, Rollande McAndrew, Charlie McAndrew. Charlotte Married her loving Husband Joesph Walecke Valentines Day 1941

In Monteith Ontario Canada eventually they set up home in Northbay Ontario started there family with Daughter’s Brenda Fischer(Jim) Diane Bailey(Mike) & Gary Walecke

They eventual moved to California around 1962 Having Joesphs oldest Brother Herman Walecki residing in California’s southern climate in the LosAngeles area, moving to Orange California were Her Husband spent his working years with St Joesph Hospital previous working in Canada were mining and building sewer plants etc for the company Smith & Nelson. Charlotte’ workings consisted of Service work, seamstress, helping community, and later working in the Elderly care facilities. She has Grand Children Chris Bailey

& Michael Walecke. Retirement years were spent Snow birding from there home at the shore of Lake Nippissing. In NorthBay and other travels, eventually moving to the Bishop Area to be closer to Family in there older years, her husband past away in 2003 Charlotte spent her last two years with her Son at his home in Lee Vining CA pasted away peacefully in sleep on the evening of Dec 5, 2016 at home as she wished under her Sons care. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Bishop, Tuesday, December 13, 2016.