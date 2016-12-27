CHARLES “CHUCK” SAMUEL MATLICK

1926-2016

Chuck was born in Bishop on January 12th, 1926 to Charles and Lenna Matlick. He was raised on the Matlick ranch along with his sister, Grace. With the passing of his parents, Grace became his caretaker and guardian.

Chuck will always be remembered for his kind heart, helpful hands, and childlike soul. He was a friend to all he knew. He worked many years as a hired hand for friends and family in and around Bishop. He spent countless hours working with the crew at the fairground preparing for all events held there, including mule Days since it’s inception in 1969. One of his favorite things to do was ride shotgun in the big water tank truck, always with a big grin on his face. Chuck spent the last several years of his life as a resident of the Bishop Care Center, where he made many friends. He passed away peacefully there in his sleep on December 16th, 2016.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Grace and her husband, Speedy Wofford, he is survived by his nephew, Donald Wofford, niece Carol Ontai, four grand-nieces, Trina, Tessa, Michelle, and Lenna, their spouses and children.