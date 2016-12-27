CA FISH & WILDLIFE NO LONGER ACCEPTING CASH

Check or Credit Card Only at CDFW

Cash will no longer be accepted at many California Department of Fish and Wildlife branches. As of January 1st, 2017 the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s License and Revenue branch, and regional license counters will no longer accept cash as payment for new CDFW issued licenses. Payments may still be made by check, money order, or any credit or debit card with the Visa or Mastercard logo. Cash transactions will, however, continue to be accepted through authorized local sales agents.

Also, according to CDFW, the deadline for deer tag reporting will pass with the start of the new year. Tag holders who fail to report will be charged a non-reporting fee of $21.60, which will be added to their first deer application or tag purchase for the 2017-2018 season. To submit a harvest report go to the website at https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/Licensing. Next, select the appropriate item to report. Submission of your harvest report may require a document number which is located under the bar code on your tag or report card. To avoid errors, answer the questions in the order that they appear on the page. After you submit the report you must record the confirmation number and retain it as proof of reporting.