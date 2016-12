Bishop Welcomes Deputy Sheriff Trainee

According to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, Bill Lutze, held a swearing in ceremony for our new Deputy Sheriff trainee, Ryan Cuthbert. Ryan is originally from the Antelope Valley area and has a BA in psychology from California State University Northridge. The Inyo County Sheriff’s Department is happy to welcome Deputy Cuthbert to their team.

Congratulations Deputy Cuthbert!